Air Force Marathon Prices to Increase April 2

The snow held off all day, but when it arrived it came down fast. After a day of mixed weather filled with rain and sleet, a wave of snow hit in the evening hours blanketing Beavercreek and the Miami Valley. A worker at Kroger was heard to say, "I looked out and it was normal, then I looked back and it was all white!" While it didn't come down quite that fast, it did acumulate quickly.