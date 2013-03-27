Best Viewed with Firefox, Safari or Netscape Feed

Air Force Marathon Prices to Increase April 2

Mar 27, 2013 | Beavercreek, Oh | Military, News 

WPAFB, OH – If you’re planning on running in the Air Force Marathon this September, time is running out to register. Not only does the price increase on April 2, there is a chance the event will sell out by then. > Read More

District Names High School Campus After General

Mar 22, 2013 | Beavercreek, Oh | Education, News 

The Beavercreek School District recently paid tribute to one of its most distinguished graduates by dedicating its high school campus in honor of General Janet C. (Libby) Wolfenbarger, head of the Air Force Materiel Command and the U.S. Air Force’s first female four-star general.

WPAFB Freedom’s Call Tattoo Cancelled

Mar 15, 2013 | Beavercreek, Oh | Military, News 

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH – Freedom’s Call Tattoo, scheduled for June 28, has been cancelled due to funding limitations associated with the federal budget sequestration, base officials announced March 14, 2013. > Read More

Easter Bunny Arrives at Mall at Fairfield Commons

Mar 14, 2013 | Beavercreek, Oh | Business 

Photo: The Mall at Fairfield Commons recently shared a picture on Twitter of the Easter Bunny at the mall. Visitors can visit Mr. Bunny Monday through Saturday from 11am to 8pm and Noon to 6pm on Sundays now through March 30th. > Read More

March Snowfall Blankets Beavercreek

Mar 6, 2013 | Beavercreek, Oh | News, Photos 

The snow held off all day, but when it arrived it came down fast. After a day of mixed weather filled with rain and sleet, a wave of snow hit in the evening hours blanketing Beavercreek and the Miami Valley. A worker at Kroger was heard to say, “I looked out and it was normal, then I looked back and it was all white!” While it didn’t come down quite that fast, it did acumulate quickly. > Read More

